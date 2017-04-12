Marquette rewards Kieger with contract extension

After leading her team to the Big East Tournament title and the NCAA Tournament, Carolyn Kieger was rewarded with a three-year contract extension.

The number-five seeding in the NCAA Tournament, was the highest seeding in Marquette’s 10 appearances all-time.

The extension means Kieger is under contract through the 2022-’23 season. Financial details of the extension were not made available.

After a 9-22 record in Kieger’s first season, she started the roster rebuild. With the youngest team in the country the following season, the Golden Eagles finished 14-16 with a 9-9 Big East mark and featured the Big East Rookie of the Year in Allazia Blockton.

Last season, Marquette finished third in the Big East regular season at 13-5. The Golden Eagles hosted the Big East Tournament at the Al McGuire Center and won that event.

Marquette’s season ended in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Quinnipiac 68-65 and finishing 25-8.