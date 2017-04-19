Matthews healthy again, ready for another season

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews had his share of bad luck last season. Multiple injuries saw the former USC product struggle to put up any kind of numbers, finishing 13th on the team in tackles with 24. He posted a career low in sacks with five.

Matthews missed four games with injury and was severely limited in several others with shoulder, hamstring and ankle injuries.

To give you an idea what kind of shape the Packers were in, one only has to look at Jordy Nelson, who finished the season with fractured ribs. He told reporters on Tuesday that he’s not sure how the Packers would have been able to get ready for the Super Bowl, had they beat Atlanta in the NFC Championship game.

Once the season ended, several players welcomed the time off to heal.

Matthews said he’s healthy again, avoiding surgery on his shoulder. He’ll likely return to outside linebacker, although he feels defensive coordinator Dom Capers will find away to play him all over.

Training Camp is still three months away and the season is four months off, but Matthews is looking forward to stepping on the field again without the limitations that he had to battle through last season.

AUDIO: Clay Matthews on his shoulder :18

AUDIO: Clay Matthews asked if he expects to spend some time at ILB :21