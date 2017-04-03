Opening Day at Miller Park

Baseball is back. Today is Opening Day across most of Major League Baseball, and the Milwaukee Brewers are commencing the 2017 season at home, against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park.

The Brewers are in the early stages of a major rebuild, so improving on last season’s fourth place finish in the National League’s Central division, or topping last season’s attendance of about 2.3 million fans, will show they’re headed in the right direction.

Right hander Junior Guerra is on the mound for the Crew, Jon Gray gets the start for Colorado.