Packers claim former Bears DT Ferguson

Two days after the Chicago Bears released defensive tackle Ego Ferguson, the Green Bay Packers claimed him on waivers.

The fourth-year pro is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract. The Packers will assume Ferguson’s base salary of $980,981 for the upcoming season, but only have to pay him if he makes the 53-man roster to start the season.

The 6’3, 315-pound Ferguson played in just 20 games with one start in his three seasons in Chicago. He hasn’t played in a game since week 4 of the 2015 season, missing all of last year with knee and shoulder injuries.

Ferguson was a second-round pick (51st overall) in 2014. He had 23 tackles and two sacks in 16 games his rookie season. Ferguson was only active for four games the following season.

Ferguson is the second defensive lineman signed by the Packers this offseason. They signed Ricky Jean Francois after he was released by the Washington Redskins.