Packers get some help at guard

The immediate need to find a replacement for right guard T.J. Lang may have been addressed by the Green Bay Packers.

One day before the 2017 NFL Draft, the Packers signed six-time Pro Bowl guard Jahri Evans.

Evans spent 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints and started all 16 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season.

It doesn’t mean the Packers won’t look for guard help in the draft, but the immediate need has diminished with Evans signing.

The Packers decided not to match the three-year, $28.5 million deal that Lang signed with the Detroit Lions.

The Seahawks, who had offensive line issues last season, didn’t think Evans had much left. The Packers are hoping he does, for at least one season.