Packers hold 29th pick in tonight’s NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have many needs heading into the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft tonight. Cover corner and a pass rusher top the list.

After losing Sam Shields, the Packers struggled in the secondary last season. They also struggled to rush the passer and will enter the season without one of their top pressure players in Julius Peppers, who signed a free agent deal with Carolina.

They’re hoping Clay Matthews can stay healthy this season after he had one of his worst seasons.

They could go the corner route right away, and if the player or players they want aren’t available at that position, then a pass rushing outside linebacker could be on the agenda. State football fans would love to see them take Wisconsin’s T.J. Watt, although Missouri’s Charles Harris is considered to be a better bet.

There’s always a chance that Ted Thompson could try to move up to land the corner of his choice. He has moved up on nine other occasions since taking over in 2005.

But it may make more sense for Thompson to trade down, which is something he’s done 19 times as the Packers GM.

The Packers will likely take at least one running back in this draft, but it’s not likely to come in the first round.

The draft gets underway tonight at 7 p.m. CT in Philadelphia. Rounds two and three are Friday night with rounds four through seven on Saturday.