Packers offseason dates are set

The Green Bay Packers offseason workout program officially gets underway on April 18.

The Packers will conduct organized team activities (OTA’s) May 22-24, May 31, June 1-2 and June 5-8. They’ll conclude there offseason program with their mandatory minicamp set for June 13-15.

Phase one of the offseason program is limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

The second phase consists of three weeks of on-field workouts. Those workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a “separates” basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

The final phase covers the next four weeks and teams can conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.