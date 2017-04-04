Google+

Packers offseason dates are set

Packers OTA work (file photo)

The Green Bay Packers offseason workout program officially gets underway on April 18.

The Packers will conduct organized team activities (OTA’s) May 22-24, May 31, June 1-2 and June 5-8.  They’ll conclude there offseason program with their mandatory minicamp set for June 13-15.

Phase one of the offseason program is limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

The second phase consists of three weeks of on-field workouts.  Those workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a “separates” basis.  No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

The final phase covers the next four weeks and teams can conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity.  No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.


