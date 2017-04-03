Paris leaves Wisconsin, named head coach at Chattanooga

Wisconsin men’s basketball associate head coach Lamont Paris is leaving Madison after being named the new head coach at Tennessee-Chattanooga on Sunday.

Paris has spent the last seven years with the Badger after six seasons at Akron. He was named associate head coach last spring after Greg Gard was promoted to full-time head coach.

Paris was a finalist two years ago for the Tennessee-Chattanooga job, but the school hired matt McCall, who went 48-18 in two seasons and left to take the head job at Massachusetts.

The Badgers two remaining assistants both have ties to Wisconsin. Howard Moore and Joe Krabbenhoft both played for the Badgers. It’s not certain if Greg Gard will look to replace Paris with another coach with ties to UW.