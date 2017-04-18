Parisi rules out run for governor

Another Democrat has decided not to challenge Republican Governor Scott Walker next year.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said it ultimately came down to where he believes he can make the biggest difference, which is serving in county government. “County government is a very functional unit of government – it’s where the rubber hits the road,” Parisi said.

The former state lawmaker said he views state government as “very dysfunctional” right now, and he does believe a Democrat is what’s needed to serve as a check on the Republican-controlled Legislature. “I strongly believe that the right candidate with the right message can win this election,” he said.

Parisi is the latest Democrat who has been talked about as a potential candidate, but has ultimately decided not to enter the race.

Former state Senator Tim Cullen recently abandoned a potential bid, citing concerns about fundraising as a major factor. While Parisi agreed that any candidate would have to raise a great deal of money, he does not think it will be difficult for the right person. “It certainly takes a lot of money to run for governor, but I certainly believe that if you have the right candidate, with the right message, the money will follow.”

Governor Walker has not officially announced he will seek a third term, but has hinted he’s considering the possibility. He’s expected to announce his decision later this summer, after work on the state budget is complete.

The only declared Democrat running right now is Barneveld native Bob Harlow.