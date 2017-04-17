President Trump to vist Snap-on in Kenosha

Republican President Donald Trump is expected to make his first visit to Wisconsin since taking office.

The president is expected to speak Tuesday at the Snap-on company in Kenosha. In a statement posted to the tool-maker’s website, the company calls the visit “encouraging development in highlighting the essential nature of American manufacturing to our nation’s future.”

“Since its founding, Snap-on has been a manufacturer dedicated to making work easier for serious professionals performing the most critical tasks across a range of industries from auto repair to natural resources to aerospace. It’s always an honor when our contributions to society are recognized – especially by the President of the United States.”

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to join the president during the visit, including U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Governor Scott Walker. During a stop in De Pere Monday, Walker said he appreciates a chance to see Trump talk about the economy and manufacturing jobs.

Walker said he also hope to meet privately with the president to discuss an ongoing trade dispute with Canada, which has costs dozens of Wisconsin dairy farmers contracts to sell the milk they produce and could force many out of business.