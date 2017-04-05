School referenda votes see broad support in Wisconsin

Wisconsin voters approved many of the school referenda questions that were on ballots across the state during Tuesday’s election.

Of the 65 requests to raise taxes for operational costs or building projects, 40 were approved and 25 were rejected by votes.

Among the three largest requests in the state, two passed. In Verona, 73 percent of voters approved one of the largest bonding referendums in state history – $162 million for a new high school plus other renovations, along with $20 million for new Verona athletic facilities and operating funds.

One of every ten Wisconsin public school districts had either building projects up Tuesday, or requests to exceed the state’s taxing limits. Green Bay voters said yes to both, with 70-percent agreeing to borrow $68 million for a rebuilt elementary school and other projects, and 63 percent said yes to raising school taxes by $16.5 million dollars above state limits for each of the next ten years.

The state’s third largest package was in the Burlington district, where voters overwhelmingly rejected $92 million dollars for a new middle school, a new performing arts center, and new athletic facilities.