Search for Jakuboswki draws large law enforcement response

It was a busy weekend for the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, as a large scale manhunt for fugitive Joseph Jakuboswki continued.

Sheriff Robert Spoden said he’s never seen so many law enforcement officers present in Rock County, with federal, state, and local authorities sending in 160 officers to help with the search. “It’s quite an operation,” Spoden said. “We are very thrilled that they are bringing these resources into our community.

Jakuboswki is being sought in connection with a robbery at a Janesville gun shop, during which 15 high-end firearms were stolen, along with statements he made about possibly harming the public or government officials, and setting his care on fire. Investigators have also obtained a copy of an anti-government manifesto, which they say a copy of was mailed to President Donald Trump.

Spoden said they have received more than 500 tips since the search began last Thursday morning. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Jakubowski’s arrest.

