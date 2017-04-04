Selig looks forward to Cooperstown (AUDIO)

Former Milwaukee Brewers owner as well as former baseball commissioner Bud Selig, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Monday’s season opener against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park.

The old owner (Selig) threw a strike to new principal owner Mark Attanasio. The Brewers honored Selig, who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown later this summer.

Selig was asked beforehand, about the Hall of Fame honor.

AUDIO: Bud Selig on the upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame :17

AUDIO: Bud Selig says he can’t wait :13

Selig will be inducted into the Hall of Fame with former Braves executive John Schuerholz, as well as former players Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez on July 30th.

Selig and Schuerholz were voted in by the Today’s Game Era Committee.