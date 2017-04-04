State Senate set to vote on high capacity well bill

The state Senate will take up controversial legislation today that makes changes to the permitting process for high capacity wells.

The measure allows operators of wells pumping over 100,000 gallons a day to avoid a DNR permit review when they repair, re-drill, or sell their property.

Proponents claim farmers require the kind of certainty the change would provide, while critics argue such wells should be regularly reviewed, because of their potential impact on groundwater supplies.

The bill is supported by agriculture industry groups, including the Potato and Vegetable Growers Association and the Dairy Business Association.