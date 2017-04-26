Thames homers for franchise best 11th time in April

Eric Thames clubbed his franchise best 11th home run in the month of April, helping the Milwaukee Brewers knock off the Cincinnati Reds 9-1 at Miller Park on Tuesday night.

Thames has at least one home run in all six games against the Reds this season.

Hernan Perez lifted his batting average from .209 to .261 with a three for three night. Perez had two RBI triples and clubbed his third home run of the season.

Jonathan Villar also clubbed a pair of two-run singles.

Zach Davies pitched five shutout innings, allowing six base hits to earn the win and improve to 2-2 on the season.

The Brewers and Reds will close out their 3-game series this afternoon as the Brewers play for the sweep. They’ll send Wily Peralta (3-1, 4.71) to the mound against Cincinnati’s Tim Adleman (0-0, 2.70).

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Zach Davies outing :20

AUDIO: Eric Thames on his 11th home run in April :14