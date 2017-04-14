Three arrested at Appleton East High School with guns in car

Appleton Police say three people came to East High School Thursday afternoon, and there were two handguns in their car in the parking lot. Sergeant Dave Lund said a police school resource officer noticed two males walking in a hallway at the end of the school day.

The officer didn’t recognize the two as students, and police searched their car. One male was sitting in the car, and officers discovered the guns.

Lund said the three came from the Wausau area seeking retaliation against a student at East. No guns were brought into the school building, and the general student population was not in immediate danger.

Police arrested a 21-year-old, 17-year-old and 16-year old. The man and older teen are in the Outagamie County jail. The younger teen was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Lund said one of the handguns was loaded, and the other had a fully loaded magazine. He said police are trying to figure out how the suspects got the guns.

The school district notified parents about the situation Thursday night. The school had a previously scheduled day off on Friday.