Two sentenced in Fond du Lac County heroin death

Two Milwaukee area residents responsible for the heroin that led to the overdose death of a Fond du Lac County man have been sentenced to prison. District Attorney Eric Toney says that’s probably little comfort to the family of 20-year-old Joshua Wille who died in the bedroom of his Town of Taycheedah home in July of 2015.

Twenty-four-year-old Angelique Kannenberg of West Bend and 26-year-old Javon Wilson of Milwaukee were sentenced to 10 years and 6 years in prison respectively, and 4 years extended supervision each.

Toney says investigators would appreciate it if the public could tell them who Milwaukee drug dealer “Butters” is. He says that could be a last name or nickname, but if anyone knows of that person they would appreciate it if they would pass that information along to the Sheriff’s Department. Wilson picked up the heroin that Kannenberg and Wille shot up that day from “Butters.”

KFIZ