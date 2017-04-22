Wainwright leads Cardinals past Brewers

Adam Wainwright had struggled to an 0-3 start for the St. Louis Cardinals. He started his turn-around in Milwaukee last night and held his own cause with the bat in a 6-3 Cardinals victory over the Brewers.

Wainwright clubbed a two run home run in the third inning, then added a two run single in the fourth, driving in four of the Cardinals six runs.

On the mound, Wainwright held the Brewers to a pair of runs on six hits while striking out nine over five innings.

Wily Peralta (3-1), off to a 3-0 start this season, departed after four innings, surrendering all six runs on nine hits. He walked only one, but failed to record a strikeout.

Peralta did drive in the games first run with a single up the middle. Orlando Arcia doubled to drive in a run in the fourth and Ryan Braun drove in the final run with a solo home run in the 9th.

Chase Anderson (2-0, 1.50 ERA) pitches game three of the series for the Brewers tonight. He face Cardinals right hander Lance Lynn (1-1, 3.12).

Suter Recalled

With the Brewers short on arms in their bullpen, they recalled lefty Brent Suter from Class AAA Colorado Springs. To make room, the Brewers designated outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis for assignment.

Nieuwenhuis was hitting just .080 with one home run and one RBI this season.

Garza to start Monday

Matt Garza will return to the Brewers rotation on Monday, making his first start of the season against the Cincinnati Reds. Garza has been on the disabled list since March 31 with a strained right groin.

Left-hander Tommy Milone went 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA in four starts in Garza’s place.