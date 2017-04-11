Walker defends decision to cut DNR magazine (AUDIO)

Governor Scott Walker is standing by a proposal to stop publishing the popular Wisconsin Natural Resources Magazine.

Walker’s state budget calls for cutting the nearly century-old magazine produced by the Department of Natural Resources, which covers outdoor and environmental issues in the state.

During a stop in Weston Tuesday, the governor said he does not believe the state needs to be in the publishing business, when the private sector can step in on its own. “Nothing wrong with it, it’s just one of those where there are plenty of other places where people can buy a magazine…without the government having to do it,” Walker said.

Publishing of the magazine is covered by subscriptions, although the DNR secretary said last month that agency staff do have to take time away from other duties to write articles.

The elimination of the magazine has outraged fans, who have called for the proposal to be dropped from the state budget. There was also a surge in subscriptions after the plan to cut it was announced.

Affiliate WSAU contributed to this report.