Walker signs labor agreement, CBD oil legislation

Governor Scott Walker has signed two pieces of legislation into law that target local government projects and access to a medical treatment using a marijuana-extract.

The first bill, signed during a ceremony in De Pere, prevents local governments from requiring companies that bid on public works projects to have labor agreements in place with their workers. Walker said the measure is designed to protect taxpayers from having to pay inflated costs on projects.

Critics argue the bill is another attack on unions, and will result in reduced wages and safety at work sites. Walker contends the measure is “pro-worker” though, and union shops will still be able to compete for the work. “This gives everyone an equal shot for the work,” he said. “We’re just not picking winners and losers.”

Walker also signed legislation in Burlington that allows people to possess CBD oil in Wisconsin with a doctor’s prescription. The marijuana-extract can used to treat seizure disorders. However, it’s still not legal to produce or sell the drug in the state, due to federal restrictions that remain in place. Supporters of the bill have expressed hope that Congress will help to remove those roadblocks though, making it easier to access CBD oil.

Walker stressed that the bill is not a sign that he’s open to expanding further legalization of cannabis products in the state. The governor said he’s standing with law enforcement officials on the issue, who have warned that marijuana could serve as a gateway drug.

