Wausau educator named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

For the first time, an educator at Wausau East High School has won the Wisconsin Teacher of the Year award.

Brent Zinkel, a History Teacher at Wausau East, was presented with the award at a school assembly on Thursday.

“I was dumbfounded,” said Zinkel. “I had no idea that this was coming.”

Principal at Wausau East High School, Dr. Brad Peck, says that Zinkel has worked very hard and certainly earned this award.

Zinkel has been teaching at Wausau East High School for 12 years now. Along with the award, Zinkel also receives $3,000 from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.

WSAU