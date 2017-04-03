Wausau mass shooting suspect dies

The only suspect in the shooting tragedies of March 22nd in the Metro Wausau area, Nengmy Vang, died early Saturday morning which ensures he will never see a trial.

Sawyer County Judge John Yackel says that could be the best thing for the healing process, for all families involved. He spoke with WAOW Newsline 9 as an advocate for courtroom safety.

“If, all of a sudden, the legal system now requires you to come back in to court, that is going to be a disruption in your healing process,” said Yackel. “”In situations where the court system and the public can be spared those types of trials, it is what it is. It simply takes away having the families to have those wounds reopened.”

Even with Vang’s death, the shooting spree is still under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigations. It’s not known when their full report will be released.

Vang was in the middle of divorce proceedings with his wife of over twenty years. It’s believed he killed her attorney, Sara Quirt Sann, two of her co-workers at Marathon Saving Bank in Rothschild, Diane Look and Karen Barclay, and Everest Metro Police Det. Sgt. Jason Weiland.

He leaves behind six children, ages 9-to-19.