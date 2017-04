Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in 17 years.

The Department of Workforce Development reports the state’s unemployment rate hit 3.4 percent in March, down from 3.7 percent in February. It’s the lowest it’s been since April 2000.

Governor Walker touted the report in a news release noting unemployment is nearing an all-time low, while more people are working in Wisconsin than any time in the state’s history.

The national unemployment rate for March was 4.5 percent.