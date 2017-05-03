Assembly approves bill targeting homelessness

The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a package of bills designed to help fight homelessness.

The chamber unanimously passed bills on Tuesday to have Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch chair a council that coordinates state and local efforts, and to give more flexibility to use grant funds to help the homeless find housing.

The Assembly also voted 73-25 to let the state’s Housing and Economic Development Authority seek housing for the chronically homeless. Many Democrats said they fear the move will lead to others being evicted though.

The package of bills now heads to the Senate.