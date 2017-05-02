Assembly to vote on high capacity well legislation

The state Assembly could give final approval Tuesday to a bill that would ease permitting restrictions on some high capacity wells.

The legislation would allow operators of wells pumping over 100,000 gallons of water a day to avoid a DNR permit review when they repair, re-drill, or sell their property.

Backers of the measure say it will provide certainty to farmers. Critics argue those operations should be regularly reviewed, because of the potential effect they can have on groundwater supplies.

The state Senate has already approved the bill, and it appears to have support in the Assembly. If it passes without changes, the legislation would head to the governor for his signature.