Audit shows $55 million transferred from King Veterans home

The Wisconsin Veterans Home at King had $55 million transferred away to other state veterans’ programs, causing delays of more than seven years for building improvements.

That’s according to an audit released Friday by the state’s non-partisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which reviewed the finances of the Waupaca County veterans’ home after problems surfaced last year involving staffing shortages and substandard care. The audit said the Veterans Affairs Department generated higher revenues from the King facility due to more residents being served.

The report also said the agency did not have a plan for allocating the extra funds, although 19 of 29 capital projects were started — including a replacement of soiled carpeting that took seven years to begin. The audit says most of the transferred funds went to the state’s other veterans nursing home at Union Grove, and to the trust fund that provides numerous services to Wisconsin veterans.

“I am encouraged that they apparently already have funds that can be utilized to fix several concerns raised regarding the facility,” said state Sen. Rob Cowles (R-Green Bay) in a statement.

The Green Bay Republican, who co-chairs the audit committee, said he feels it’s critical that DVA develop a plan to improve the King facility and care for veterans.