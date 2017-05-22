Google+

Badger softball falls to host Oregon in NCAA Regionals

The Wisconsin women’s softball team once again saw their season end at the NCAA softball Eugene, Oregon regional.

Oregon freshman Miranda Elish allowed one hit to lead the Ducks to a 9-0 win over the Badgers on Sunday.  The game was halted in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.

Elish also drove in a pair of runs for the Ducks (50-6).  Kelly Walsh had the only hit for the Badgers, who saw their season end at 35-17.

Wisconsin had Oregon on the ropes on Saturday but coughed up a 5-3 lead in the 7th inning, then falling to the Ducks in extra innings 6-5.

The Badgers finished 2-2 in the regional with their two wins coming against Missouri and Illinois-Chicago.

AUDIO: Coach Yvette Healy on needing to win twice on Sunday :15

AUDIO: Wis. Sr. Catcher Chloe Miller on being 1-hit by Miranda Elish :09

 


