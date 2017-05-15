Google+

Badger softball team headed back to NCAA tournament

For the sixth time in program history, the Wisconsin women’s softball team has earned a bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Badgers (33-15 overall, 11-11 Big Ten) are unseeded and will travel to the Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon this Friday-Sunday, May 19-21.

Wisconsin opens regional play against Missouri on Friday night at 8 p.m. CT and the game will be live on ESPN.  Oregon, the tournament’s No. 3 overall seed, will play UIC.  The four teams will compete in a double-elimination format, with the winner advancing to the Super Regional round.

Missouri is 29-26 overall this season and 7-16 in the SEC.

The Badgers are 5-10 all-time in the NCAA tournament with the last appearance and NCAA tournament win coming in 2014 against Albany, 1-0.


