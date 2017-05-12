Badgers advance to Big Ten Softball quarterfinals

Kaitlyn Menz tossed a three hitter and Wisconsin blanked Iowa, 3-0, in the opening round of the Big Ten Women’s softball tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Thursday night.

The Badgers (33-14) advance to the Big Ten quarterfinals and will face Ohio State (33-15) at 6 p.m. Friday night.

Round One Results

Northwestern 6, Purdue 1

Penn State 5, Nebraska 0

Michigan State 8, Indiana 7

Wisconsin 3, Iowa 0

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Minnesota vs. (8) Northwestern 10 a.m.

(4) Illinois vs. (12) Penn State 12:30 p.m.

(2) Michigan vs. (9) Michigan State 3:30 p.m.

(3) Ohio State vs. (6) Wisconsin 6:00 p.m.

*Times are Central Times