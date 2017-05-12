Badgers advance to Big Ten Softball quarterfinals

Kaitlyn Menz tossed a three hitter and Wisconsin blanked Iowa, 3-0, in the opening round of the Big Ten Women’s softball tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Thursday night.
The Badgers (33-14) advance to the Big Ten quarterfinals and will face Ohio State (33-15) at 6 p.m. Friday night.
Round One Results
Northwestern 6, Purdue 1
Penn State 5, Nebraska 0
Michigan State 8, Indiana 7
Wisconsin 3, Iowa 0
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Minnesota vs. (8) Northwestern 10 a.m.
(4) Illinois vs. (12) Penn State 12:30 p.m.
(2) Michigan vs. (9) Michigan State 3:30 p.m.
(3) Ohio State vs. (6) Wisconsin 6:00 p.m.
*Times are Central Times