Badgers wrap up Big Ten track & field championships

The Wisconsin men’s track and field team finished in fourth place at the Big Ten outdoor championships in University Park, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The Badgers were led on the final day by junior Morgan McDonald, who won the 5,000 meters with a time of 14 minutes and 14.43 seconds.

The Badger women finished in ninth place overall.

Host Penn State won the men’s championship with 117 points. Ohio State finished second and defending champion Nebraska placed third.

Purdue won the women’s title, claiming their third team title and first since 1999. Minnesota finished second and Penn State third.