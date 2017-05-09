Beloit man charged with breaking into Wisconsin Capitol

A night of drinking in Madison led to some poor decision making by a Beloit man, who is accused of breaking into the state Capitol building over the weekend. Twenty-seven-year-old Zachary Bigelow is charged with criminal damage to property and entry into a locked building.

According to a criminal complaint, Bigelow told police that he went “exploring,” after drinking late Friday into early Saturday. Saturday morning, officers found a broken window in a first-floor Capitol bathroom, and another broken window on the fifth floor, according to the complaint. Blood was found throughout the building.

Police used a license plate number obtained from a surveillance camera to track down and arrest Bigelow at his home Sunday. Bigelow had cuts and scrapes on his hands and forearms and admitted to breaking into and scaling the building.