Big first inning propels Brewers to victory

Eric Sogard had four hits and Jesus Aguilar added two more as the Milwaukee Brewers knocked off the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

The Brewers jumped out early, scoring five runs in the first inning. They’ve now outscored the opposition 42-12 in the first inning of games this season.

Jimmy Nelson did his part on the mound, working six solid innings while striking out eight to improve his record to 2-2. He allowed two runs on seven hits with a walk. He also helped his own cause with a rbi single.

Jared Hughes, Oliver Drake and Rob Scahill followed Nelson out of the bullpen.

Sogard’s four hits are a career high. He’s now hitting .600 in four games since joining the Brewers.

Domingo Santana stayed hot. He had a rbi single and has now raised his batting average from .169 to .279 over his last 17 games.

The Brewers and Padres play game three of their four game series tonight. Matt Garza (2-0, 2.66) gets the nod for the Brewers. Jhoulys Chacin (4-3, 5.12) goes for San Diego.