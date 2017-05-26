Big Memorial Day travel weekend begins

If you’re traveling for the Memorial Day weekend, expect plenty of company on the roads.

Nick Jarmusz with AAA-Wisconsin says it’s expected to be the busiest weekend for Memorial Day travel since 2005. According to a survey by the group, nearly 40 million Americans are expected to take a trip of 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend, with about 766,000 Wisconsinites among them.

Jarmusz says there’s been a steady build back to this point, since the recession ended, with travel numbers consistently increasing in recent years. “It’s really all about consumer confidence and an improved economic outlook for most families,” he says.

While not a factor for most travelers, statewide average gas prices are only up slightly from where they were at this time last year. Jarmusz says some parts of the state might actually be a few cents lower even.