Brewer bats stay quiet against Arizona (AUDIO)

After managing just nine hits in their two losses to Toronto earlier this week, the Milwaukee Brewers had just three hits in a 4-0 series opening loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

It’s the fourth straight loss for the Brewers, who dropped out of first place in the National League Central Division after an eight-day run. At 25-22, the Brewers trail the Chicago Cubs by a half game in the Central.

Arizona lefty Robbie Ray held the Brewers to a pair of singles over seven innings with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Arizona’s Gregor Blanco opened the game with a home run to center field off of Brewers starter Zach Davies. Chris Owings made it 2-0 with an opposite field homer in the second.

David Peralta’s double in the third gave the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead, but Davies induced a double play ground ball that avoided any further damage.

Davies pitched seven innings but suffered his third (5-3) loss of the season.

The Brewers send Junior Guerra to the mound in game two tonight. Guerra has been on the disabled list since April 4th after he suffered a calf strain while trying to bunt in the season opener. Zach Godley (1-1, 2.50) pitches for Arizona.

