Brewers battle through tough conditions to beat Cubs (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers battled through a long, cold and wet afternoon at Wrigley Field to earn their fourth straight win, 6-3 over the Chicago Cubs.

It was the 10th win in the last 12 games for the Brewers, who moved a season high seven games over .500 (25-18).

The game featured a 1 hour, 59 minute rain delay.

Career minor leaguer Paolo Espino made his major league debut. He allowed three runs on five hits through four innings, but struck out three Cubs and walked nobody.

Cubs pitchers wish they could lay claim to the no walks. They issued 10 free passes on the day, starting with Eddie Butler, who needed 40 pitches just to get through the first inning. He gave up a two run single to Jett Bandy and the Brewers have now outscored their opponents 45-12 in the first inning of games.

Butler made it through just three innings. But the Cubs would get Butler off the hook for the loss when they took a 3-2 lead, only to see the Brewers bounce right back to take the lead for good.

The rain delay followed and when play resumed, the Brewers had two runners aboard. Domingo Santana quickly delivered a two run single.

Wily Peralta, who had been demoted to the bullpen, made his first relief appearance and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out five.

The Brewers and Cubs play game two of the series on Saturday afternoon (1:20 p.m.). Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.43) faces Chicago’s Jake Arrieta (4-3, 5.44).

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on the conditions :12

AUDIO: Jett Bandy on the cold sloppy day :07