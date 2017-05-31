Brewers drop second straight in New York

Jay Bruce singled home the game winning run in the 12th inning as the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. For Bruce, it’s his 10th career walk-off hit and it gives the Mets the first two games of in the four-game series.

In his first career start, Mets rookie Tyler Pill pitched into the sixth inning, holding the Brewers to one run. One inning after Pill left, Asdrubal Cabrera misplayed a bases loaded pop-up on the infield allowing the tying runs to score.

The Brewers have had their chances in the series, but are now just 2 for 22 with runners in scoring position.

The Brewers have now dropped 7 of their last 10 games but maintained their game and a half lead atop the NL Central after both the Cubs and Cardinals lost again.

Game 3 of the series is tonight in New York. Jacob DeGrom (4-1, 3.23) gets the nod for the Mets. DeGrom is 4-0 in his last six starts. Junior Guerra (0-0, 3.12 ERA) gets the nod for the Brewers.