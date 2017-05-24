Brewers drop series opener against Toronto

The Milwaukee Brewers dropped back-to-back games for the first time since May 5-6, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 in their series opener on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

The Blue Jays scored a pair of runs in the second inning and twice more in the fifth off of Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson.

The two run second inning could have been worse for the Brewers. Toronto loaded the bases with nobody out but Nelson wiggled out of the jam without any major damage.

In the fifth inning, Jose Bautista reached on a single with two outs, then Kendrys Morales clubbed a long home run to center field to give Toronto a 4-0 lead.

Nelson (2-3) was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth, ending his night. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts. His ERA climbed to 4.20 for the season.

Jonathan Villar drove in a pair of runs with a single in the fifth, then after Eric Thames walked, Villar and Thames pulled off a double steal to put two runners in scoring position with only one out. But Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw both struck out to end the threat.

The Blue Jays bullpen held the Brewers without a hit and registered eight strikeouts.

Matt Garza (2-0 2.43) pitches the series finale for the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. Marcus Stroman (4-2, 3.00) gets the nod for the Blue Jays.

Guerra to return on Friday

Right-handed starter Junior Guerra will return to the Brewers rotation on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Miller Park. Guerra has been sidelined on the disabled list since April 4, after straining his right calf while attempting a sacrifice bunt on opening day.

Guerra made a pair of minor league rehab starts at Class AAA Colorado Springs. He finished last season with a 9-3 record and a 3.01 ERA in 21 starts for the Brewers.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Toronto’s pitching :14

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson :16