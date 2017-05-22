Brewers fall to Cubs, Anderson struggles

Chase Anderson continued his struggles in the month of May, allowing six runs on seven hits in four plus innings, including a pair of home runs to Kris Bryant and the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Chicago Cubs 13-6 in their series finale on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs jumped on Anderson for three runs in the first inning. Bryant pushed the lead to four runs with a home run. Back-to-back doubles by Willson Contreras and Addison Russell pushed the lead to 5-0 in the fourth.

The Brewers eventually scored in the first inning, but after loading the bases with nobody out, they were only able to muster a single run off of Cubs starter Jake Arrieta. Eric Thames drove in the run with a ground out before Ryan Braun popped up and Travis Shaw struck out to end the threat.

The Cubs scored four times in the eighth off of Jared Hughes before the Brewers scored five runs in the ninth to make things a little more respectable.

Eric Thames left the game in the fifth inning with what was described as leg cramping.

The Brewers saw their four-game win streak come to an end. Monday is an off day. The Brewers will open a series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Jimmy Nelson (2-2, 3.86) pitches for Milwaukee. Toronto goes with Joe Biagini (1-2, 3.41).