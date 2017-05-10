Buffalo settles on Beane to fill GM vacancy

The Buffalo Bills named Carolina assistant general manager Brandon Beane their new general manager.

Beane’s hiring caps off a short search after Doug Whaley and his entire scouting staff were fired the day after completion of the NFL draft.

The 40-year-old Beane has spent his entire 19-year career working his way up through the Carolina Panthers’ ranks.

Green Bay Packers player personnel director Brian Gutekunst was interviewed for the post, as was Houston player-personnel director Brian Gaine and Philadelphia Eagles college scouting director Trey Brown.