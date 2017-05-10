Comey firing prompts calls for special prosecutor

Several of Wisconsin’s Democratic members of Congress are calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor, following Tuesday’s sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration said Comey was fired because was not able to effectively lead the Bureau. “It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission,” Trump said in a letter to Comey.

The move is drawing criticism though from both sides of the aisle, due to the fact that the FBI was currently investigating alleged Russian interference in the presidential election and that the Trump campaign may have coordinated with Russia.

“Trump cannot be trusted with appointing a new FBI Director to complete the investigation into shady dealings between Trump Administration and Russia. We need a special prosecutor ASAP,” wrote Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI) on Facebook.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) echoed those concerns in a statement. “Today’s rash decision by President Trump to fire FBI Director James Comey is a grotesque abuse of power,” he said. “I call on congressional leadership to schedule hearings so we can get to the bottom of this.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) described the firing as an “attack on the rule of law” that raises many questions. “We also need a special prosecutor to lead a comprehensive and independent investigation that follows all the facts wherever they lead,” she argued.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) was among Republicans who also questioned the firing on social media. In a series of posts to Twitter, the freshman Congressman said “the American people deserve the truth, not politically-driven talking points.”

Gallagher called it “imperative” that investigations by both Congress and the FBI into Russian interference should be allowed to continue. “Americans deserve a full, fair, and honest account of what happened. They deserve the confidence that their government is telling the truth,” he said.

Like many Americans, I have serious concerns and unanswered questions about the timing of Director Comey’s dismissal. — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) May 10, 2017