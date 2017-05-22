Committee could offer direction on self-driving vehicles

A special task force on self-driving vehicles could make Wisconsin more appealing to companies working to develop the technology.

The panel announced last week by the governor will recommend possible laws and regulations that would make it easier for driver-less vehicles to operate in Wisconsin. State Representative Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee) says there are companies interested in testing the technology here, but they are prohibited because that regulatory framework is not in place.

The Pewaukee Republican admits the technology poses some challenges – such as questions about liability, where test sites can be located, and how to do testing on roads with other vehicles – and he believes the panel can help address those concerns. “I think the number one benefit of having the steering committee is to be able to address some of the regulatory challenges, so we are then able to work on some legislation.”

Neylon says he would like to see legislation based on the committee’s recommendations ready for lawmakers to consider during the 2018 legislative session.