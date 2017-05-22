Dems urge GOP to rethink state prevailing wage repeal

Democrats caution Republicans on repealing Wisconsin’s prevailing wage. A report from Wisconsin Contractor Coalition claims there’s been a 53 percent increase in new municipal projects being awarded to out-of-state companies. Assembly minority leader Peter Barca spoke against a backdrop of road construction on the Capitol Square in Madison.

Republican lawmakers last month introduced a bill to eliminate the use of a prevailing wage on state government building projects. “Based on this new data, this is a huge mistake,” Barca said. “This not only will not save money, it will actually hurt Wisconsin taxpayers. So we’re hoping they’ll rethink that strategy.”