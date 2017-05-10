Fond du Lac police take armed man into protective custody

Fond du Lac police took an armed and apparently despondent man into protective custody Wednesday morning. Assistant Police Chief Steve Klein says they got a call shortly before 7:30 a.m. about a man sitting in a car with a gun.

“The person that called was concerned,” Klein said. “She could hear this individual making comments to the effect of this is what he was going to do. The caller saw him holding what appeared to be a handgun in his hand, holding it up towards himself.”

Officers set up a perimeter around a Walmart parking lot, and neighboring businesses were asked to lock down before the man was taken into protective custody. No shots were fired and no one was injured. Klein said they take this type of incident very seriously. The whole incident took a little over 20 minutes.

KFIZ