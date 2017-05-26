Former Badger sentenced to five years in prison

Former NFL running back Michael Bennett will spend five years in prison after pleading no contest to felony charges of burglary and identity theft.

According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle, the 38-year-old Bennett took out $225,000 in loans in the name of his girlfriend’s parents. he broke into their home to steal paperwork he used to steal their identities and apply for the loans.

The former Wisconsin Badger was the 27th overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and was a Pro Bowler. He played 10 seasons in the NFL, also spending time with Kansas City, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, San Diego and the Raiders.

Bennett made the Pro Bowl after the 2002 season, after rushing for 1,296 yards but struggled with injuries for much of his career.

Bennett played for the Badgers from 1999-2000 and rushed for 1,979 yards and 15 touchdowns in 23 games before leaving for the NFL.