Fugitive Patel back in Outagamie County jail

A man charged with slipping an abortion drug to his pregnant girlfriend is back in the Outagamie County jail, after more than nine years on the run.

Forty-three-year-old Manishkumar Patel was arrested in January by U.S. Border Patrol agents in northern New York. Outagamie County authorities said Patel was transferred from federal to state custody in New York last Tuesday and did not fight being extradited to Wisconsin. He was transported to Appleton and booked in the jail at 6 p.m. Monday.

Patel posted a $750,000 bond, and fled in late 2007.

Prosecutors say the woman saw Patel mixing her a smoothie, and she saw some powder on it. They say she had it tested, and it came back positive for an abortion drug. The woman later had a miscarriage.

WHBY