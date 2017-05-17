Gallagher wants more info on intelligence sharing

Before the serious issues facing the nation can be addressed, one Wisconsin congressman believes concerns over President Trump sharing intelligence with Russian officials need to be put to rest.

Representative Mike Gallagher discussed the topic on Wednesday’s edition of WTAQ’s Jerry Bader Show.

The Eighth District Republican wants more information, following reports that President Trump shared intelligence about a planned Islamic State operation with Russian officials during a White House meeting last week. “I’m not suggesting the president release a transcript of the meeting to everybody. I’m saying he release a redacted transcript of the meeting to the appropriate intelligence committees (in the House and Senate).”

While Gallagher notes Trump acted lawfully in revealing the information, he believes sharing intelligence from a close ally like Israel with an enemy like Russia could be problematic. “If he’s sharing such sensitive intel with the Russians, I just want to know for what strategic purpose.”

Gallagher also has concerns about cooperating with Russia and Syria, calling it a failed strategy of the Obama Administration. “We have 600,000 people dead. We have a terrorist state in the heart of western Iraq and eastern Syria. We have 38,000 foreign fighters. We’ve never seen anything like it.”

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated President Trump did not divulge any secrets during the meeting and offered to supply Congress with a transcript.

WTAQ