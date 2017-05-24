Hammond leaving Milwaukee for GM post in Orlando

Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond is leaving his job in Milwaukee to take the GM post with the Orlando Magic.

Hammond gets a five-year deal with the Magic and joins former co-worker Jeff Weltman in Orlando. The two worked together in Detroit for a year before Hammond took the job in Milwaukee and brought Weltman with him as his assistant general manager.

Hammond had one year left on his contract in Milwaukee, but a plan was already in place for that to be his final year. Had he not accepted the job in Orlando, it was expected that Hammond would have finished out the next year, then moved into a consulting role. Assistant general manager Justin Zanik would move into the general manager position. Zanik was brought in last summer as the heir apparent to Hammond.

The move means Hammond has nearly a month to prepare for the June 22nd NBA Draft. The same holds true for Zanik in Milwaukee, although he has been fully involved in all of the Bucks’ front office activities as well as the teams draft preparations.

Hammond has been with the Bucks since 2008, when he replaced Larry Harris. He was named the NBA’s executive of the year after the 2009-’10 season.

In rebuilding the Bucks, Hammond acquired a current young core of players, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker. Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon and Thon Maker are also a part of that mix.

Zanik came to the Bucks last June after three seasons as assistant general manager with the Utah Jazz.