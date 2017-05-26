Hobart man sentenced for conviction on 13th OWI

A 63-year-old Hobart man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for his 13th drunk driving conviction. Gerald Blasczyk was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Thursday. “I’m not the victim here. I’m here to hold myself accountable,” Blasczyk said. “I’m apologizing to this court and to the DA”

Assistant District Attorney Peter Hahn requested a harsh sentence for the conviction, which came for an incident that happened in 2011. “The amount that he drank and his disregard for anybody else when he drinks and his decision to drive is astounding” Hahn said.

Walter Piel asked the judge for leniency, arguing his client’s alcoholism comes partially from the culture in Northeast Wisconsin that condones heavy drinking. A survey named Green Bay the drunkest city in America, with Appleton close behind at number three and Oshkosh-Neenah as number six.

Judge Mitchell Metropulos acknowledged the drinking culture surrounding Blasczyk, but still had strong words for the defendant. “You’re lucky you haven’t killed yourself or someone else”

The judge gave Blasczyk the maximum sentence of 12 years and six months, with seven years and six months to be served in prison. “Confinement for you to protect society…given your record, given your failures on supervision in the past. This is your 13th offense” Blasczyk will be given credit for nearly three years of confinement during this court case.

WTAQ