Hockey Badgers open season with U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team will open its 2017-18 season with the United States Hockey Hall of Fame game in Madison on Sunday, Oct. 1 against Michigan Tech.

The first regular-season game comes quickly for the Badgers, who officially begin practice just one day earlier, Sept. 30. Last season, Wisconsin opened with an exhibition against Victoria.

Michigan Tech finished second in the WCHA during the regular season and won the Broadmoor Trophy, the WCHA’s conference title, by defeating Bowling Green in double overtime to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Huskies fell to eventual national champions, Denver, 5-2, in the opening round of the national tournament.

The two teams are former WCHA opponents, having met 156 times. The Badgers own a 99-47-10 advantage and a 61-18-6 record in Madison. The two teams split their last series, in early January of 2015.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game is an exempt game which means both schools can play one additional game above and beyond the NCAA maximum normally allowed in a season.