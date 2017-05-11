Hughes named 2017-18 men’s hockey captain

Cameron Hughes finished third in scoring for the Wisconsin men’s hockey team last season, tallying 32 points in 36 games.

Hughes had a team-best 25 assists and chipped in seven goals while serving as an alternate captain.

Wednesday, Hughes was named Wisconsin’s captain, heading into next season.

Hughes is done with finals and is headed home to Edmonton, Alberta for a little time off. But he’ll be back in Madison in June to start preparing for the 2017-18 campaign and is already looking forward to next season.

AUDIO: Cameron Hughes says being a captain in hockey is a big deal :11

AUDIO: Cameron Hughes says he’ll be a lead by example captain :10